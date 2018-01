COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are looking for someone they say robbed a local mini-mart and ran off with more than $1,000 in cash.

The person is accused of holding up the store clerk with a gun and demanded money.

Police say shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Colonie Police at (518)-783-2744 or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips app to a phone.