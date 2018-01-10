NYSP will now use drones for investigations, emergency responses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police will now use drones to support law enforcement missions, including disaster response and traffic safety.

The governor’s office says the first four State Police aerial drones will be put into service this month in Troop A, which serves eight counties in Western New York, Troop D, which serves seven counties in the Central New York region, Troop F, which serves five southern counties west of the Hudson River, and Troop G, which serves ten counties in the Capital Region. By April 2018, an additional 14 aerial drones will be deployed throughout the state.

“The aerial drone systems we are deploying bring substantial benefits to our Troopers in the field, and are representative of our ongoing efforts to provide the tools they need to deliver outstanding service to the public,” State Police Superintendent George Beach II said. “I want to thank Governor Cuomo and the Trooper Foundation for their continued support of the State Police.”

The drones will be used to document and reconstruct serious motor vehicle crashes and document and photograph crime scenes.

The New York State Trooper Foundation is donating 16 of the aerial drone systems to State Police.