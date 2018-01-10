NY IDC leader accused of sexual harassment

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Jeffrey Klein/Twitter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s Independent Democratic Conference (IDC) Leader Jeff Klein is being accused of sexual harassment by one of his staffers.

The staffer has gone to a reporter for the Huffington Post saying that he forcibly tried to kiss her outside a bar one night.  The alleged incident happened in May 2015, right after the budget.

Sen. Klein says he is trying to get ahead of the story.

He is denying the story and had another senator with him on a conference call Wednesday stating that she saw the whole thing and did not witness anything. However, no one was outside when this event occurred.

Sen. Klein is acknowledging that there was a rumor in the office the day after the event that this kiss did indeed take place. He says he dismissed it and no complaint was ever filed.

Klein says he has hired an attorney.

