New smartphone gallery tour opening at Albany Institute of History and Art

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Upgrades to the cell infrastructure at The Albany Institute of History and Art has allowed the museum to debut a new Family Discovery tour powered by AT&T and the smartphone in your pocket.

The institute is the second oldest museum in the country and the oldest in New York State. Its old walls don’t make for great cell phone reception. New renovations, including technological and infrastructure upgrades like cell signal boosters, allow for much-improved cell reception, just in time for the new smartphone-driven tour.

The new technology allows for the new cell phone tour in the museum’s galleries, a space that has traditionally been dead to cell signals. The tour begins at the front desk, before guiding visitors through the gallery.

Scanning a QR code gets you information about pieces of art and often bonus related pieces of media to check out.

Delicate, irreplaceable artifacts, some of which have never before been on display, fill the halls of the story-laden, awe-inspiring collection of regional history. Now kids and parents can learn together, thanks to AT&T, which picked up the bill for the new project

Michael Tucker, Chairman of the Albany Institute of History and Art Board of directors, says the Institute continually improves and expands in an effort to help audiences experience a more enjoyable and educational activity.

“With this support, and this ability to connect people to modern day technology and to their phone; not only while they are on site but when they go back home will enable families to have a much more technological and modern day experience here at the museum,” says Tucker.