Local school district adopts bus ID card system

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a parent, you’ve probably heard horror stories of children being left on school buses or getting off at the wrong stop.

A local school district is turning to technology to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Soon, all students will be issued an ID card with their name and picture on it. The ID card will act as a key fob for security to get on and off the bus.

Saratoga Springs City School District is introducing Tyler Drive technology to its bus fleet.

A GPS tablet maps routes for bus drivers, while ID scanners give real-time information to school officials and parents.

“Hook it up with school district website and link and parents can put it right on their cell phone,” Cheryl Dalton, Director of Transportation at Saratoga Springs City School District, said.

It lets them know when and where their child gets on and off the school bus.

“Sometimes with working moms and dads, you run into a situation where they forgot if their student may have stayed after school at a club and ‘oh my gosh they didn’t get off the school bus.’ You know this is one of those things I think brings a lot of piece of mind for everybody.”

Some middle and elementary schools will see the program within the next two weeks. At the high school, it’ll arrive in April.

Many parents are on board with this extra step in school safety.

“I think it would be a good idea so then you know that they are getting home safe,” Anna Sites said.

“Why not? If it helps keeps kids safe, yeah I’m all for it,” Rich Resue, a parent, said.

“As far as knowing when they get on and off the bus I guess that would be good. I don’t know if there are going to be any privacy concerns as far as, are they tracking your child?” Michael Murphy said.

District asserts no personal information will be stored on a students ID card

NEWS10 ABC told the company Tyler Drive has a branch in Latham and that some employees are parents in the district.

Timeline of implementation

Late January 2018: Maple Avenue Middle School and Dorothy Nolan Elementary School students.

Late February: Early March 2018: Caroline Street, Geyser Road, and Greenfield Elementary School students.

April 2018: Division Street, Lake Avenue Elementary, and High School Students