Lingerie Bandits: Four charged with stealing from Wilton Mall Victoria’s Secret

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says four people, including one with an active warrant for his arrest and two fugitives from justice, were arrested Monday for stealing from Victoria’s Secret at the Wilton Mall in Saratoga Springs.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a larceny at the Victoria’s Secret at 9:05 p.m. January 8. Sheriff’s patrols located a vehicle matching a description of the suspects and their vehicle leaving a local eatery on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton.

After a traffic stop on I-87 Shareen Murray, 42, Tyairral Murray, 24, Janae Shaw, 23, and Namon Johnson 24, all of Troy, were arrested.

All four suspects were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and 5th degree conspiracy.

In addition, Shareen Murray was found to be a fugitive from justice from P.A. for a parole violation, and Tyairral Murray was found to be a fugitive from justice from New Jersey for the same reason.

Johnson was found to have an active warrant for his arrest from Oneida County, N.Y. on charges the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says stem from “dangerous drugs.”

Shaw also faces a charge for 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

All four were arraigned in Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail.