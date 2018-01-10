Investigation into pellet gun shots in Washington County

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Someone is using a pellet gun to shoot up homes, vehicles and at least one business in Washington County.

“We were home sitting on the couch and I heard this noise. There was a car going by slow and after that car went by, boom!”

Darlene Vanetten says she didn’t think too much of it at first until she heard the second shot.

“I just pulled the blind up and said, ‘Oh my God, somebody shot a hole.’ We were sitting on the couch.”

It wasn’t until the next day that she realized a front window in another room had also been shot through.

“We could have been hit by that.”

She’s not alone.

One of her Cambridge neighbors showed NEWS10 ABC a broken front door window, and just feet away from where he had been sleeping.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter or shooters are likely teenagers using a pellet gun. That the shootings began on January 3rd and have been happening in the towns of Easton, Jackson, Cambridge, and Greenwich.

They say they are occurring between 9 p.m. and midnight. Police believe the targets are random locations, along roadways.

Kimberly Finney owns Wedding Barn at Lakotas Farm, a popular spot for events and weddings. They were yet another victim.

“I thought the cat knocked something over,” Finney said.

She found what at first appeared to be a casing on the floor.

“They could have hurt an animal or a person. So I hope they get caught.”

The windshield of a tractor-trailer was also shot out at the Kmart Plaza in Greenwich.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to give the Washington County Sheriff’s Office a call at (518)-746-2522. You can remain anonymous.