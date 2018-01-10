Hoosick Falls Trustees vote to move ahead with two PFOA-related lawsuits

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Trustees with the Village of Hoosick Falls passed a resolution Tuesday night agreeing to move ahead with two lawsuits related to the PFOA contamination of the Village’s water supply, according to a number published documents.

The resolution gives an attorney the go ahead to pursue lawsuits against Saint Gobain and Honeywell, if their current attempt to work out a settlement does not pan out.

Saint Gobain and Honeywell were identified as the likely sources of the PFOA contamination in the public water supply and many private wells in the Village.

The law firm representing the Village says they have tried to negotiate with both companies, but that those discussions were unsuccessful. The main sticking point appears to be the fact that the companies would not be guaranteed that the Village would not go after them again in the future.

