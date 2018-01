TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman was arrested after police say she kicked a small dog to death.

Police say Gloria Carmona, a home health aide, injured the dog that belonged to a patient she was caring for in November.

Another health aide that worked at the home noticed the dog’s injuries and contacted police.

The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries.

Carmona was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty.