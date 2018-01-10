Dog meet dog: American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster

NEW YORK (AP) – A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club’s pack.

The club is announcing Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen.

They’re eligible for many dog shows this year, but they can’t compete at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show until 2019.

The Nederlandse kooikerhondje was trained centuries ago to help Dutch hunters attract ducks into net-covered canals. The spirited, alert spaniel-style dogs neared extinction during World War II, before breeders brought them back.

The grand basset griffon Vendeen – or “GBGV,” for short – was developed to hunt hares. The small French hounds are known for their speed, stamina and happy nature.