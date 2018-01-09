Sushi made with tuna recalled at Price Chopper, Market 32

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets announced a recall by AFC Sushi on all varieties of sushi made with tuna sold in the deli department.

Price Chopper says the manufacturer is recalling the products due to possible listeria contamination of the tuna.

To date, affected sushi has only been found at the Price Chopper stories in Edwardsville, PA (180 Westside Mall, Edwardsville, PA) and Rotterdam, NY (1879 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam, NY) but, as a precaution, the sushi made with tuna manufactured by AFC Sushi has been recalled from all of the chain’s stores.

UPC CODES OF AFFECTED TUNA WITH SUSHI

UPC CODE

PRODUCT NAME

2301200013

Plus Trio

2301200017

Sushi Ultimate

2301200023

Sushi Delight

2301200024

Sushi Deluxe

2301200026

Rock & Roll

2301200037

Chef Sampler C

2301200038

Chef Sampler D

2301200039

Chef Sampler E

2301200040

Jalapeno Roll

2301200050

Spicy Roll (BR Rice)

2301200070

Done Deal Roll

2301200100

Spicy Roll

2301200110

Hawaiian Roll

2301200121

Rainbow Roll

2301200210

Rainbow Roll Special

2301200211

Super Calif Mix

2301200212

Super Spicy Mix

2301200252

Sunny Delight Party Tray

2301200701

Happy Heart Platter

2301250190

Red Chili Roll

2301286181

Sashimi Sampler

2301286209

G-Shock Roll

2301286481

Chef Sampler A

2301286482

Chef Sampler B

2301290115

Hybrid Roku Platter

2301290116

Hybrid Go Tray

2301290117

Hybrid Yon Tray

2301290118

Hybrid San Platter

2301290119

Hybrid Ni Platter

2301290120

Hybrid Ichi Platter

2301290138

Spicy Tuna Roll SP

2301290169

Spicy Tuna Roll SP (BR)

2301290245

HYBRID MINI PLATTER

2301290360

CLASSIC YUMMY ROLL

2301290375

ABURI ALASKAN CHEESE ROLL

2301290376

ROASTED EEL & CUKE ROLL

2301290377

SEARED TUNA & MISO MAYO R

2301290378

SHRIMP DYNAMITE ROLL

2301290379

TUNA TATAKI ROLL

2301290380

UNA MAYO ROLL

Customers who have an affected product may return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund. For more information, customers can visit afcsushi.com or call 866-467-8744.

