Sushi made with tuna recalled at Price Chopper, Market 32

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets announced a recall by AFC Sushi on all varieties of sushi made with tuna sold in the deli department.

Price Chopper says the manufacturer is recalling the products due to possible listeria contamination of the tuna.

To date, affected sushi has only been found at the Price Chopper stories in Edwardsville, PA (180 Westside Mall, Edwardsville, PA) and Rotterdam, NY (1879 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam, NY) but, as a precaution, the sushi made with tuna manufactured by AFC Sushi has been recalled from all of the chain’s stores.

UPC CODES OF AFFECTED TUNA WITH SUSHI

UPC CODE PRODUCT NAME 2301200013 Plus Trio 2301200017 Sushi Ultimate 2301200023 Sushi Delight 2301200024 Sushi Deluxe 2301200026 Rock & Roll 2301200037 Chef Sampler C 2301200038 Chef Sampler D 2301200039 Chef Sampler E 2301200040 Jalapeno Roll 2301200050 Spicy Roll (BR Rice) 2301200070 Done Deal Roll 2301200100 Spicy Roll 2301200110 Hawaiian Roll 2301200121 Rainbow Roll 2301200210 Rainbow Roll Special 2301200211 Super Calif Mix 2301200212 Super Spicy Mix 2301200252 Sunny Delight Party Tray 2301200701 Happy Heart Platter 2301250190 Red Chili Roll 2301286181 Sashimi Sampler 2301286209 G-Shock Roll 2301286481 Chef Sampler A 2301286482 Chef Sampler B 2301290115 Hybrid Roku Platter 2301290116 Hybrid Go Tray 2301290117 Hybrid Yon Tray 2301290118 Hybrid San Platter 2301290119 Hybrid Ni Platter 2301290120 Hybrid Ichi Platter 2301290138 Spicy Tuna Roll SP 2301290169 Spicy Tuna Roll SP (BR) 2301290245 HYBRID MINI PLATTER 2301290360 CLASSIC YUMMY ROLL 2301290375 ABURI ALASKAN CHEESE ROLL 2301290376 ROASTED EEL & CUKE ROLL 2301290377 SEARED TUNA & MISO MAYO R 2301290378 SHRIMP DYNAMITE ROLL 2301290379 TUNA TATAKI ROLL 2301290380 UNA MAYO ROLL

Customers who have an affected product may return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund. For more information, customers can visit afcsushi.com or call 866-467-8744.