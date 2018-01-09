Sushi made with tuna recalled at Price Chopper, Market 32

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets announced a recall by AFC Sushi on all varieties of sushi made with tuna sold in the deli department.
Price Chopper says the manufacturer is recalling the products due to possible listeria contamination of the tuna.
To date, affected sushi has only been found at the Price Chopper stories in Edwardsville, PA (180 Westside Mall, Edwardsville, PA) and Rotterdam, NY (1879 Altamont Avenue, Rotterdam, NY) but, as a precaution, the sushi made with tuna manufactured by AFC Sushi has been recalled from all of the chain’s stores.
UPC CODES OF AFFECTED TUNA WITH SUSHI
|
UPC CODE
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
2301200013
|
Plus Trio
|
2301200017
|
Sushi Ultimate
|
2301200023
|
Sushi Delight
|
2301200024
|
Sushi Deluxe
|
2301200026
|
Rock & Roll
|
2301200037
|
Chef Sampler C
|
2301200038
|
Chef Sampler D
|
2301200039
|
Chef Sampler E
|
2301200040
|
Jalapeno Roll
|
2301200050
|
Spicy Roll (BR Rice)
|
2301200070
|
Done Deal Roll
|
2301200100
|
Spicy Roll
|
2301200110
|
Hawaiian Roll
|
2301200121
|
Rainbow Roll
|
2301200210
|
Rainbow Roll Special
|
2301200211
|
Super Calif Mix
|
2301200212
|
Super Spicy Mix
|
2301200252
|
Sunny Delight Party Tray
|
2301200701
|
Happy Heart Platter
|
2301250190
|
Red Chili Roll
|
2301286181
|
Sashimi Sampler
|
2301286209
|
G-Shock Roll
|
2301286481
|
Chef Sampler A
|
2301286482
|
Chef Sampler B
|
2301290115
|
Hybrid Roku Platter
|
2301290116
|
Hybrid Go Tray
|
2301290117
|
Hybrid Yon Tray
|
2301290118
|
Hybrid San Platter
|
2301290119
|
Hybrid Ni Platter
|
2301290120
|
Hybrid Ichi Platter
|
2301290138
|
Spicy Tuna Roll SP
|
2301290169
|
Spicy Tuna Roll SP (BR)
|
2301290245
|
HYBRID MINI PLATTER
|
2301290360
|
CLASSIC YUMMY ROLL
|
2301290375
|
ABURI ALASKAN CHEESE ROLL
|
2301290376
|
ROASTED EEL & CUKE ROLL
|
2301290377
|
SEARED TUNA & MISO MAYO R
|
2301290378
|
SHRIMP DYNAMITE ROLL
|
2301290379
|
TUNA TATAKI ROLL
|
2301290380
|
UNA MAYO ROLL
Customers who have an affected product may return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 for a full refund. For more information, customers can visit afcsushi.com or call 866-467-8744.