Police: Man breaks into home, terrorizes victim with handgun

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schodack Police arrested a man they say broke into someone’s home on Maple Hill Road late Monday night.

Police say James File, 46, of Nassau, N.Y., broke into a woman’s home shortly after she arrived home and confronted her. When the victim tried to call 911 on her cell phone, File is accused of grabbing the phone and fleeing the residence.

The woman was able to call 911 on her home phone.

A short time later, File went back to the residence with a handgun and police say he was menacing the woman.

Police arrested File without resistance.

File was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, third-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Additional charges may be filed.

He was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail without bail.