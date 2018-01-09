Police looking for suspect after attempted sexual assault

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted sexual assault.

It happened at the Lipton Mart on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington between 7:40 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the woman was able to escape the alleged attack.

The suspect is described as a slim man, in his 40s or 50s, between 5’5″ and 5’10”. He is believed to be driving a silver Toyota Tacoma with New York license plates.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306, extension 3.