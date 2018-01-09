Man accused of stealing truck batteries in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department arrested a man they say stole truck batteries at several different locations in Albany.

Todd Rowley, 47, was arrested following an investigation by Albany Police.

Police say Rowley was involved in the following thefts:

Between December 23, 2017, at approximately 5:00 p.m. and December 26, 2017, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Rowley stole nine commercial truck batteries from vehicles at Mooradian’s Furniture, 800 Central Avenue.

Between December 26, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m. and December 27, 2017, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Rowley stole three commercial truck batteries from vehicles at Chris’ Coffee, located at 10 Corporate Circle.

Between January 3, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m. and January 4, 2018, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Rowley stole six commercial truck batteries from vehicles at Mooradian’s Furniture, 800 Central Avenue.

Between January 5, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m. and January 6, 2018, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Rowley again stole six commercial truck batteries from vehicles at Mooradian’s Furniture, 800 Central Avenue.

On January 6, 2018, at approximately 4:10 a.m., Rowley stole four commercial truck batteries from vehicles at United Auto Supply, 25 Industrial Park Road.

On January 7, 2018, 4:10 a.m., Rowley stole four commercial truck batteries from vehicles at United Auto Supply, 25 Industrial Park Road.

Rowley was charged with three counts of petit larceny, three counts of fourth-degree of grand larceny, three counts of third-degree auto stripping, and three counts of second-degree auto stripping.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.