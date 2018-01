TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sentencing has been pushed back in the case of a man found guilty of killing his stepdaughter and stuffing her body into a suitcase.

That’s because Johnny Oquendo is seeking a new trial claiming that he received bad representation by his public defender William Roberts.

The trial for Oquendo lasted three weeks.

He was facing 25 years to life for killing Noel Alkaramla.

Sentencing was set for Thursday but has been postponed pending a ruling on his request.