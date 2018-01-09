Funeral services being held for local hero Trooper Michael Anson

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local hero, who leaves behind a lasting legacy, is being laid to rest on Tuesday.

The funeral for local trooper Michael Anson was held on Tuesday.

Trooper Anson was just 56 years old but led a long life of service. As a first responder at Ground Zero, he breathed in those toxic fumes that would eventually lead to diagnoses of cancer. He was also a New York State trooper, a husband, a father, and a friend.

His final wish was that other 9/11 first responders get check out as soon as possible so they’ll have a better chance of survival.

The family is asking that donations be made to the American Lung Association.