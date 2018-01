ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Water Department is responding to a water main break on Grand Street between Arch St. and Ash Grove Place.

Officials say the break in the 12 inch main impacts 25 properties.

I'm told it's a 12 inch main that broke… Crews working to pump out the water from the hole so that they can get in and make repairs pic.twitter.com/jmDv0k2fuG — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) January 9, 2018

The road has been closed in the area.

Workers were on scene early Tuesday morning, working to pump the water out of the hole to allow access to the pipe for repairs.

Water rushing down the street and sidewalk quickly iced over in the cold morning temperatures.