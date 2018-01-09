AB Waste & Removal driver facing DWI, other charges

By Published:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An AB Waste & Removal driver is facing a number of charges after police responded to a report that a garbage truck was on fire on Pinewood Road in Queensbury on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they determined there was no fire but found driver Wayne Jones, 51, asleep in the driver’s seat.

During the investigation, police say Jones had been consuming alcohol and was intoxicated. He’s accused of having a BAC of 0.24.

Jones was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction in 10 years, aggravated DWI (BAC over 0.18) and several other traffic citations.

He was being held pending arraignment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s