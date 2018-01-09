AB Waste & Removal driver facing DWI, other charges

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An AB Waste & Removal driver is facing a number of charges after police responded to a report that a garbage truck was on fire on Pinewood Road in Queensbury on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they determined there was no fire but found driver Wayne Jones, 51, asleep in the driver’s seat.

During the investigation, police say Jones had been consuming alcohol and was intoxicated. He’s accused of having a BAC of 0.24.

Jones was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction in 10 years, aggravated DWI (BAC over 0.18) and several other traffic citations.

He was being held pending arraignment.