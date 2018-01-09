1/9 Pet Connection: Soleil

Soleil

• Lab mix;

• female;

• 10-12 years;

• 51 lbs.

Soleil is a sweetie who is very loving and will give you lots of kisses in exchange for some petting! She is great with kids, walks very well on leash, and ignores cats for the most part.

She likes to be with her people at all times, and loves visits from the neighborhood kids who come and pet her.

Soleil is looking for a home where she can get a mid-day potty break; it can be hard for a “mature lady” to hold it all day! Even better, she would really love a home where someone is around during the day to keep her company and let her out as often as she wants.

This girl is beautiful inside and out, and will bring much joy to a lucky family.

Peppertree Rescue 518-435-7425