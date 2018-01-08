Workers protest proposal to end tip credit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Restaurant workers and owners are speaking out against a pay raise.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to eliminate the tip credit and require employers to pay tipped workers minimum wage. But for many in the industry, the extra money isn’t worth it.

Most servers said they value their tips over a minimum wage pay. They argue the proposal will actually hurt them.

Peter Wilson makes $7.50 an hour bartending at DP and Yono’s in Albany. In reality, he takes home much more after tips and turnovers.

“Even if I get a dollar per drink, say 300 people coming, I’m still having a pretty good night,” he explained.

Wilson is afraid he will lose his tips if the state eliminates the tip credit which is what allows employers to pay tipped workers less than minimum wage.

Cuomo included the proposal in his 2018 State of the State Address. He asserted the practice disproportionately affects women and people of color in service industries and is linked to higher rates of sexual harassment.

Small business owners see it as an attack on the industry.

“That’s the biggest concern is when you kind of break up the way that this industry has been run for a long time,” Wine Director/Owner of DP and Yono’s Dominick Purnomo said. “If all of a sudden, you are paying servers 20, 30, 40 percent more, does that mean you have to cut back the amount of servers that you have on any given shift?”

Some restaurants may resort to raising menu prices. Others might enforce pooling tips to eliminate them altogether with a “service included” system.

To Wilson, it isn’t worth it.

“I’d probably make a third of what I’m making now,” he said.

Business owners and employees will have a chance to speak their mind to the state. The New York Department of Labor will hold public hearings to gather input.

Specific dates and locations have not been announced.