Vote on Saratoga Code Blue shelter being held

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The battle over the building of a Code Blue shelter in Saratoga Springs has been a hotly debated topic since the spring. Another vote on the issue will be held Monday night.

It’s been a several-months-long feud between Shelters of Saratoga and people living in this neighborhood. Can a Code Blue shelter be built in this area?

Randall Dechamps knows first hand what it’s like to be homeless.

“It’s hard, to start with. You don’t have time to think about anything else but survival.”

He’s turned his life around now but once lived on the streets and had his share of hard times. He says during the winter months a Code Blue shelter is absolutely necessary.

“As a city and as a community were supposed to care about all.”

Mayor Meg Kelly agrees.

“We have a desperate need. As you know, it’s been frigid for over a week.”

She started her new duties on the first of the year and says the zoning board will vote on whether or not the shelter can be built next to the current Shelters of Saratoga facility on Walworth Street.

“Whether they pass the vote or not tonight, it’s still relevant that we need a shelter.”

Joe Bonilla is a spokesperson for the neighbors in the area who are against the project.

“It does not fit in with the character of the full neighborhood.”

He says the building would be much too large for the space.

“There’s really no sense of it has to be here. We look at this shelter as really taking care of everyone in Saratoga County.”

Dechamps agrees that any permeant Code Blue shelter could use some adjustment from the way the current one at Soul Saving Church is set up.

“It’s definitely a necessary thing. Can it be tweaked like anything else? Yes of course.”

Dechamps asks those against the plans to think about what they would do if they or a loved one was suddenly out on the streets.

“If it was them that was homeless, wouldn’t you open the door?”