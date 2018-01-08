Police: Woman sprays man trying to rob her with pepper spray in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday morning on Sheridan Avenue.

Police say the victim told officers while waiting for an elevator, an unknown man approached her from behind and informed her that she was being robbed.

The victim, who was carrying a canister of pepper spray, sprayed the man in the face. Police say the man then fled the scene without obtaining anything.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect is described as being 5’9″ tall, skinny, and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing, a black hat, and a mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips app to a phone.