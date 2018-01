Related Coverage Trustco Bank robbed in Slingerlands

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Bethlehem say they received several tips on a bank robbery at the Trustco Bank in Slingerlands.

Officials are not comparing pictures with other bank robberies in the area to see if the suspect is responsible for other crimes.

Police say the man took off on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

No weapons were displayed and no one was injured.