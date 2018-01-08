Oprah ‘actively thinking’ about running for president

CHICAGO (CNN) – Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes has people talking worldwide.

Some are now wondering was it a springboard for a presidential run in 2020.

Two of Winfrey’s close friends tell CNN that the former talk show host is “actively thinking” about a White House run.

One of her friends says such talk has been going on for several months and that several of her closest confidants are urging her to run.

For now, Winfrey has yet to decide one way or another.

Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, is quoted as saying a presidential run may not be out of the question.