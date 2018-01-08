Man and his dog escape house fire in Guilderland, home a total loss

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple departments responded to a house fire on Western Turnpike in the Town of Guilderland early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the living room of a two-story house at 3770 Western Turnpike.

The Altamont Fire Chief says when fire crews arrived, the back of the house was fully engulfed and flames were visible out the front door.

No injuries have been reported from the fire and the Fire Chief says the one resident home at the time of the fire was able to make it out safely with his dog and meet fire crews at the end of his driveway.

The home was a total loss.

Multiple departments were called to the scene due to a number of issues, including the cold temperature and the lack of a nearby water source.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Route 20 is closed in both directions between Dunnsville Road and Gifford Church Road due to fire department activity.