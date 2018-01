SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was arraigned in court on Monday after police say he threatened a woman by pointing a gun at her head.

Police say Joseph Harris kidnapped a woman and left her tied up and handcuffed for approximately 15 hours.

Harris is also accused of holding a black revolver to her head and threatening to kill her.

He was remanded to jail without bail.

Harris is due back in court later in the week.