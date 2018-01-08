Low interest loans available after massive Cohoes fire

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York is offering low-interest loans for families and businesses affected by the massive fire in Cohoes last month.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that those businesses can request state funds to help pay for damages.

An assessment found that 17 homes and eight businesses sustained a total of $613,000 in damages.

The interest rates for the loans are as low as 1.75 percent for homeowners and renters and 3.4 percent for businesses with terms up to 30 years.

