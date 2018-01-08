Life, legacy of fallen state trooper honored

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds came out Monday evening to pay their respects and honor the life of a fallen hero.

New York State Trooper Michael Anson left a legacy that will never be forgotten.

“Great friend, great husband, dedicated father.”

“He was a hardworking man. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

“One of the best troopers that we had in our station.”

Charles Sullivan worked alongside Anson for many years.

“Mike was a terrific guy,” he said. “A family guy, and he loved the job.”

Anson died last week from cancer that developed after he worked at Ground Zero following the attack on the World Trade Centers.

His calling hours were held on Monday at Siena College. NEWS10 ABC cameras stayed on the outside, but person after person stopped by to share their personal stories about Anson.

“He was a sincere guy.”

“He meant a lot to a lot of people.”

“He would help anybody.”

Some were friends who had known him for years.

“Would take you under his wing. Just had that friendly smile that is approachable to anyone.”

Some were people who grew up admiring him.

“It’s nice to see, but it’s hard to see at the same time.”

Tom Mosher was friends with his son. Jenna Mosher said Anson helped train her cousin to become a trooper.

“It’s just a true testament to who he was,” she said.

Marina Kristel said Anson’s death was a tragic loss for the community, but his impact will live on.

“Just wonderful, obviously, at what he did,” she said. “He died a hero.”

Anson’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Marcelle Athletic Complex on Siena College’s campus.