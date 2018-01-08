Lawmakers working on legislation following Ferrellgas delivery complaints

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lawmakers and the New York Attorney General are coming down hard on a propane company after a growing number of complaints from its customers.

Many claim they ran out of propane while waiting for deliveries by their supplier Ferrellgas.

NEWS10 ABC has been sharing the stories of customers who have been waiting in the cold for their deliveries of propane. Now their complaints have gone all the way to the New York State Capitol.

For about a week we’ve been sharing the stories of Ferrellgas Propane customers, including one Sunday night.

As the tanks drained to empty, they kept space heaters running.

Some have seen deliveries made, but those left waiting are growing desperate. Some are jerry-rigging smaller tanks to larger ones to heat their homes.

Danielle says her fiancé hooked up a tank left behind by the previous homeowner.

Ferrellgas puts the blame on the weather and its own customers for not scheduling deliveries in a timely manner.

Many customers NEWS10 ABC spoke with say that’s not true.

Most can’t switch to another company because many propane customers lease their tanks from the suppliers and other companies simply will not touch them.

After receiving dozens of complaints, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara assisted in the delivery of propane to an elderly couple.

He’s now working with Senator Jim Tedisco on drafting new legislation.

In the meantime, Ferrellgas seems to be adding insult to injury. It’s charging customers extra for what they’re calling emergency fill-ups and leak inspections.

The attorney general’s office has opened up an investigation into Ferrallgas.

If you are still without Propane both that office and Assemblyman Santabarbara want to hear from you.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to Ferrellgas to respond to allegations without an answer.

New Yorkers should call the NYS Consumer Frauds Complaint System Hotline (1-800-771-7755) or submit a complaint online: https://forms.ag.ny.gov/CIS/consumer-complaints.jsp.

You can also reach Assemblyman James Tedisco (R) at (518)-455-3751 or tediscoj@assembly.state.ny.us or Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara at (518)-382-2941 or santabarbaraa@assembly.state.ny.us.