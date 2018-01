Related Coverage Man charged in fatal Washington Park hit and run

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jury selection is underway in a case involving a deadly hit and run in Albany’s Washington Park.

Jose Martinez was arrested and charged after police say he hit 21-year-old Rajine Martinez during the early morning hours last February.

Martinez is accused of driving off without reporting the accident or trying to help.

He was already on probation for an unrelated charge has pleaded not guilty.

While both share the same last name, they are not related.