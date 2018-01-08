Garbage company neglects trash pickup

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A garbage company is behind on pick-up and some customers say they’ve been accumulating trash for weeks. The business owner says there’s a good reason why.

A stinky mess outside this Queensbury woman’s home is attracting all the wrong kinds of attention.

“It’s pretty embarrassing first of all and we have neighbors so it’s obviously unsightly and then also there are animals that are getting in it,” Jacqueline Swan, an AB Waste & Removal customer, said.

Swan says she’s been waiting four weeks for pick-up from AB Waste & Removal and says it’s not for lack of payment.

“They’ve been paid and they’re not delivery on services that have been paid for.”

She’s not the only one. AB Waste & Removal has a D+ grade with the Better Business Bureau. Customers have been sending photos of trash piles to NEWS10 ABC and leaving scathing reviews Facebook.

“If you kind of drive around in the area you’ll see a lot of overflowing trash from the same company despite numerous attempts to call.”

Owner Joe Austin admits his company is behind on trash pick-up and blames it on a frozen over garbage truck and trusting the wrong people to run the company.

“They have brought my business down in the dirt and they’re trying to ruin me,” Austin said.

Now the company is under new management and Austin says he’s committed to getting things back on track.

“She’s doing very good considering the circumstances and I’m trying to get us back into a functional, you know keep functioning here.”

He says he’s invested his life savings into the business. Austin promises customers like Swan that everything will be picked up by the end of the week.

“At this point we just want them to come and take their cans so we can start elsewhere.”