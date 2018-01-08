First day of session at the NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal is less than a week away and some lawmakers have concerns with how the budget deficit will fit in with the governor’s many proposals.

Gov. Cuomo proposed a wide range of topics at his state of the state address, everything from sexual harassment legislation, environmental topics, ethics reform, education funding, and more. Yet the question on many legislators mind is how will the state pay for all of it?

“His proposals were all good. Unfortunately, we’re not in the position to do them all so I think we’re going to have to prioritize,” Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagra Falls) said.

According to the state comptroller, the state is facing a possible $4 billion budget deficit this year. This is something we will know more about when the governor releases his budget proposal next week.

“From my perspective, we need to work on trying to make sure that people don’t leave New York state because of the tax provisions that have been proposed from Washington,” Assemblyman John McDonald (D-Cohoes) said.

Assemblyman McDonald points out another big concern is how the federal tax bill will impact the state budget. Assemblyman Morinello says that the blame shouldn’t be on the federal side, but rather on what the state should do so the tax burden does not fall so heavily on New Yorkers.

“Instead of looking upward to Washington, I think we have to look in and clean up our own house.”

The Governor will give his budget proposal next Tuesday.