1/8 Pet Connection: Madden

Madden is a 5-year-old, neutered male who came to Berkshire Humane Society as a stray.

He was found under a porch with a broken jaw. After surgery to fix the break, the vet used a button from his own pants to sew into his chin – this button is temporary, and will keep his jaw wired shut while he heals. The button will be removed on January 12th. If you were to look at him, you’d never know!

He’s a handsome fella with a lovable, outgoing personality. Madden seems to get along well with other cats.

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878