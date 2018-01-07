Stretch of Hoosick Street eastbound closed for water main break repair

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major road closure due to a water main break on Hoosick Street in Troy could cause traffic headaches Sunday.

All eastbound lanes of Hoosick Street, between 10th Street (Oakwood Avenue) and 15th Street, were closed Sunday morning due to a water main break.

Department of Public Utilities employees are on scene and repair operations are underway.

Troy officials say the lane closures will remain in effect until the repair is completed, but did not offer a timeframe for the work.

A total of five properties are affected by the water main break and have been notified by the city.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area during the work.

NEWS10 will continue to update this story with the latest details.