NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Senator Chuck Schumer (NY – D) urged President Trump on Sunday to sign legislation that would prevent fentanyl from being smuggled through airports.

The legislation would allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to buy equipment to detect the dangerous opioid, fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid and its main source is outside the U.S., Mexico and China.

Schumer says he wants JFK Airport to be among the first locations to get the high-tech drug scanners.