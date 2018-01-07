JFK Airport water main break leads to evacuations

Web Staff Published:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Another cold weather related catastrophe took place at a New York City area airport terminal.

A water main break at JFK airport forced travelers to evacuate a busy terminal.

It happened in Terminal 4, where water was gushing from the ceilings and flooding the airport.

The break is caused several flight delays. The airport is advising passengers to check with their airline for their flight’s status before arriving at the airport.

The New York City Fire Department is working to repair the damage.

