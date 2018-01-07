Ferrellgas customers still without propane and waiting for answers

QUEESNBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More people are coming forward that they’re still without fuel and haven’t received deliveries from their provider Ferrellgas.

This comes days after NEWS10 ABC first reported about frustrated customers not getting their propane.

The weather has been brutal all week, absolutely freezing outside. It’s not hard to imagine not being able to have heat inside your home.

That’s the case for so many people in the greater Capital Region, whose propane tanks have emptied and they haven’t been able to get deliveries from their provider Ferrellgas.

Since Wednesday, NEWS10 ABC has been receiving several calls, Facebook comments and emails from frustrated customers.

Ferrellgas is blaming the delays on the recent cold weather and customers ordering refills at the last minute.

But Ashley Mead, said she ordered her propane on time, when her tanks reached 30 percent just like the company tells them to.

She’s living here with five other members of her family and now they’re trying to warm up using kerosene and electric heaters but they have to shut them off when they go to bed.

“Usually they’re delivered by Thursday but I’ve been calling every day and I don’t get no answer. They don’t tell me anything. It’s just like they want to push you off the phone,” Mead said.

New Yorkers should call the NYS Consumer Frauds Complaint System Hotline (1-800-771-7755) or submit a complaint online: https://forms.ag.ny.gov/CIS/consumer-complaints.jsp .