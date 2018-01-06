Trustco Bank robbed in Slingerlands

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery that took place at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, at the Trustco Bank, 1569 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands.

The investigation has concluded that suspect is a white male, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. He entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash taken from the bank.

The suspect fled across New Scotland Road, into the rear of other businesses. No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured during the incident.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department K-9, New York State Police and Albany County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bethlehem Police Department and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-439-9973.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.