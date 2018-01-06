Santabarbara to take action against Ferrellgas

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is taking action after dozens of Ferrellgas propane customers were left in the cold.

All of this comes just days after NEWS10 reported on the many complaints that we received from customers who were not getting their deliveries on time.

In most cases, the supplier owns all of the equipment and leases it out to the homeowners, so they are the only supplier permitted to re-fill the tanks.

Unfortunately, during storms or arctic blasts like we’re currently experiencing, homeowners that lease are at the mercy of their propane providers.

The Assemblyman is now proposing a bill that would allow customers to have another company fill their tanks in emergency situations.