Santabarbara to take action against Ferrellgas

Web Staff Published:
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is taking action after dozens of Ferrellgas propane customers were left in the cold.

All of this comes just days after NEWS10 reported on the many complaints that we received from customers who were not getting their deliveries on time.

In most cases, the supplier owns all of the equipment and leases it out to the homeowners, so they are the only supplier permitted to re-fill the tanks.

Unfortunately, during storms or arctic blasts like we’re currently experiencing, homeowners that lease are at the mercy of their propane providers.

The Assemblyman is now proposing a bill that would allow customers to have another company fill their tanks in emergency situations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s