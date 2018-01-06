North Adams man charged with murder in connection to wife’s death

Web Staff Published:

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A North Adams man has been charged with murder in connection to his wife’s death.

Mark Steele-Knudslien, 47 of North Adams, was arrested and charged with murder of his wife, Christa Steele-Knudslien, 42.

Her body was found inside their Veazie Street home Friday night.

An autopsy will be done in Holyoke, Mass. to decide the cause of her death.

Mark Steele-Knudslien is being held without bail until his arraignment on Monday in Northern Berkshire County Court.

The investigation is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, members of the North Adams and Adams Police Departments and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

