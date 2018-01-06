Man steals 4 diamond rings in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, January 5, around 4:00 p.m., a man entered Jewels Jewerly at the Viaport mall in Rotterdam.

When a clerk was not looking, the suspect reached over the counter and stole four diamond rings from under the jewelry counter.

The suspect is being described as a black male, approximately 5’6″ – 5’9″. He wore a yellow Patagonia jacket and yellow shoes.

Rotterdam Police Detectives are looking for help with identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Rotterdam Police Detectives at (518)355-7397.

Jewels Jewelry is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.