In flurry of tweets, Trump says he’s ‘a very stable genius’

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump in tweets Sunday, Nov. 26, is again coming to the side of Republican Roy Moore by bashing the Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants people to know he’s “like, really smart” and “a very stable genius.”

He’s taking to Twitter to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence.

It’s his latest pushback against a book that portrays him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of the presidency. In the book, former aide Steve Bannon questions Trump’s competence.

Trump’s having none of it.

He says critics are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.”

Trump says “my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

He says going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius …. and a very stable genius at that!”

