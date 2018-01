RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An elderly man was taken to the Westchester burn unit after suffering an injury during an early morning house fire on Washington Avenue in Rensselaer.

Police at the scene say the fire began around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on 701 Washington Avenue.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, and by 9:00 a.m. Saturday smoke still rose from the home. The house appears to be a total loss.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.