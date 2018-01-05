Why cable bills are rising again and what can you do

By Published:
FILE - This Wednesday, May 30, 2007, file photo shows a cable box on top of a television in Philadelphia. Cable boxes may not be very exciting, but they’re emerging as a new battleground over the future of TV. Technology companies and the government want to open up the boxes to new services and programming. Cable companies want to keep control in their own hands. The outcome could affect what you pay for television and whether you’ll still need to clutter your entertainment center with multiple boxes attached to your TV. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.

Comcast, for instance, says customer bills will rise 2.2 percent, on average, in 2018. AT&T is raising DirecTV’s prices by up to $8 a month in mid-January. Smaller providers are planning increases, too.

Over the past decade, prices for TV service have risen almost twice as fast as inflation, according to an analysis of government data. Data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence says customers’ cable and satellite TV bills have soared 53 percent since 2007, to $100.98 in 2017.

Annual rate hikes are as guaranteed as death and taxes. But you can push back and trim your bill.

