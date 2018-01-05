Stay warm, your life depends on it

NEW YORK (CNN) – Cold weather can be bad for your health and can even be deadly.

Staying warm during the winter months is vital to your health and your life.

In doing so, your body doesn’t have to work as hard to keep the most important organs, the heart, brain, and lungs warm.

Cold weather can act as a vasoconstrictor, which means when your body is cold, blood vessels in all different parts of the body constrict to try and preserve heat.

When the body’s blood vessels narrow, the risk of a heart attack increases.

Wintry weather has also been associated with asthma symptoms, frostbite, and hypothermia.

According to a 2015 study published in the journal The Lancet, globally, deaths attributed to temperatures tend to be caused more by cold than by heat.

Shoveling snow is one example of a high-risk activity that can be deadly during cold weather.

Experts say don’t over do it, take breaks, and get help.

Also, check on elderly neighbors to make sure they have proper heating. Knocking on a door can save a life.

 

