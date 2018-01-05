NYSP reminding pistol owners to recertify before deadline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police is reminding pistol permit holders of the upcoming deadline to complete recertification of their permit.

According to New York State Police, recent changes to New York State Penal Law requires license holders to recertify every five years.

Individuals who were issued a pistol/revolver license before January 15, 2013, must recertify by January 31, 2018. The deadline to recertify for those issued a license on or after January 15, 2013, is five years from the date the license was issued.

There is no cost for recertification.

New York State Police say out of state residents, who do not possess either a New York State Driver License or a Non-Driver Identification Card, must use the paper form to recertify and must attach a copy of their driver’s license or non-driver identification card from their state where they live.

As part of the recertification process, officials say licensees must affirm that they are not prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law. Individuals must also confirm certain personal information and provide details about the pistols and/or revolvers that they own.

More information can be found at this link: http://troopers.ny.gov/firearms/. Licensees who do not wish to use the online process can download a form from the above link. Paper forms will also be available at any State Police station.

