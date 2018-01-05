NY Attorney General takes action against Ferrellgas deliveries

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) – Ferrellgas customers are finally getting propane deliveries.

After NEWS10 ABC’S story on the numerous people left in the cold, the New York Attorney General’s Office is now investigating and getting results.

“I’m glad I was one of the lucky ones,” Joyce Gannon said.

The heat is back on in Gannon’s home after repeated calls to Ferrellgas for a propane re-fill left her relying on her oven for heat.

“To close our eyes and sleep for eight hours with that going, it’s not a good night’s sleep.”

She’s one of many Ferrellgas customers who reached out to NEWS10 ABC when propane and answers were tough to come by.

“We’re sound asleep and the cold woke me up, it was like 50 degrees.”

NEWS10 ABC passed on our report to the attorney general’s office that’s now investigating and getting results saying:

“Following our outreach to the company, Ferrellgas has committed to making deliveries today and tomorrow, and working with us to identify others without propane.”

Mother of four, Erin Webster, got a refill last night after waiting 12 days.

“There was no apology there was no I’m sorry for this that ever came forth so it would be nice for them to address this and hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” Webster said.

Senator Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) wants to make sure of it with legislation that would require energy companies keep a reserve level of propane on hand in case of emergencies.

“There can be no excuse for not getting that energy there that propane there it’s a life or death situation when its 10, 15, 20 degrees below zero.”

Ferrellgas is blaming the delays on the stretch of cold weather and customers waiting until the last minute to order refills.

Tedisco says he’s working with the attorney general’s office to investigate these claims.

“This may have been a case of a company not doing its due diligence.”

It’s still a waiting game for Tyler Swearingin. NEWS10 ABC spoke with him Wednesday and said on Friday he’s still without heat.

Gannon knows not everyone has been as lucky as her.

“I really fear for the people out there with elderly parents or really young children.”

The attorney general’s office says to give them a call if you are without heat. New Yorkers should call our Consumer Hotline (1-800-771-7755) or submit a complaint online: https://forms.ag.ny.gov/CIS/consumer-complaints.jsp.