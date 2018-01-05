More layoffs announced at GE in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – General Electric has announced layoffs at its Schenectady plant on Friday.

The company did not disclose the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

GE released the following statement following the layoffs:

“As announced last month, based on the current challenges in the power industry and a significant decline in orders we plan to reduce our global headcount, affecting both professional and production employees. As part of these actions, we are restructuring our production capacity in Schenectady, NY. This action is difficult and does not reflect the performance, dedication, and hard work of our employees. GE will be providing a comprehensive severance package to impacted employees including transition support to new employment.”