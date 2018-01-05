Judge denies request to release one of the men accused in Troy quadruple homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A judge denied a defense request for one of the men accused in the quadruple homicide in Troy to be released on Friday.

James White, 38, and Justin Mann, 24, both of Schenectady, were each charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

White’s attorney asked for release due to failure for a preliminary hearing to happen within a certain time period. The hearing was supposed to happen on Thursday but was moved.

White’s attorney says a new charge filed under a new theory seemingly gives the people another six days for a preliminary hearing. According to White’s attorney, this doesn’t fall under guidelines for holding someone for more time.

“Options to hold White longer were preliminary hearing or a grand jury indictment. The people did not do this, they said he could be released on old charges, but held on the new one.”

The prosecution says the grand jury convened on Wednesday but were not able to hear the case on Thursday. The grand jury is back in session on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the grand jury finished hearing the prosecution’s evidence but the defense has submitted more for them to hear. This, according to the prosecution, is causing more delays in a possible indictment.

White’s attorney says the people are not holding Mann on the same charges, only the parole violation. He calls this a “tactic” by the prosecution.

Four people were found dead in their basement apartment on December 26. Police announced two persons were being questioned late Friday and just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday announced two arrests.