‘Jeopardy’ host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

By Published:
Alex Trebek
FILE - In a Sunday, June 16, 2013 file photo, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek speaks on stage at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune", in cooperation with the veterans' support campaign Got Your 6, are using the week of Nov. 9, 2015 episodes to spotlight those who have served. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he’d be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the “Jeopardy” Facebook page Thursday to announce that he’d had the surgery during the show’s holiday break.

Wearing a “Jeopardy” baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says “I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago.”

“Surgery was performed,” he continues, “after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.”

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting “Jeopardy” in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show’s contestants.

